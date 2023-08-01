October jury trial set for Riverton man charged with possession of/intent to deliver Methamphetamine, Fentanyl after June high speed chase

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

(Riverton, WY) – An October 30 jury trial has been set for 37-year-old Riverton resident Joshua Keele, following a July 12 arraignment hearing where he pled “not guilty” to the eight charges filed against him.

Keele was arrested following a high speed chase that took place the morning of Friday, June 9, that was due in part to various warrants for drug possession/intent to distribute charges.

Advertisement

Keele pled “not guilty” to the following charges:

Possession of Fentanyl with intent to deliver (2 counts)

Possession of Methamphetamine with intent to deliver (2 counts)

Conspiracy to deliver Fentanyl

Conspiracy to deliver Methamphetamine

Possession of Marijuana

Fleeing or attempting to elude police officers

A pretrial conference has been set for October 3, which will be followed by the October 30 jury trial.

County 10 will provide updates on Keel’s case, which can be found here.