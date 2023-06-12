Riverton man wanted for drug possession, delivery arrested after eluding RPD in high speed chase Friday

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

(Riverton, WY) – 37-year-old Riverton resident Joshua Keele was arrested following a high speed chase that took place the morning of Friday, June 9, according to releases from the Riverton Police Department (RPD) and the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) issued on Monday, June 12.

Keele reportedly fled from RPD in the W Park Ave. area at speeds of 50 mph, after they attempted to make contact with him when it was determined he had five active warrants for his arrest, according to the RPD release.

Advertisement

The FCSO release confirmed the warrants are for Possession and Delivery of Fentanyl and Methamphetamine, and Failure to Appear.

The RPD report goes on to state that the pursuit for Keele continued to Riverview Road, where speeds reached 80 mph.

Keele was eventually stopped about a “half mile east of Kinnear,” where an FCSO deputy was able to successfully deploy spike strips and take him into custody.

County 10 will provide further updates on Keele as they become available.

Advertisement