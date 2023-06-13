Fremont County Arrests: June 12, 2023

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.

Below are the most recent Arrest Reports from Fremont County law enforcement agencies. They are produced directly from publicly available reports provided by each agency.

Questions or comments about the reports should be addressed with the appropriate agency.

Charges are subject to change following official filing from the Fremont County Attorney’s Office.

“No Arrests Reported” indicates the Arrest Report was issued, but no arrests occurred.

“No Arrest Report Available” indicates that a specific law agency did not issue an Arrest Report that day.

The County 10 Arrest Report does not include citations, unless accompanied by an arrest.

Common Arrest Report abbreviations: FCSO – Fremont County Sheriff’s Office; RPD – Riverton Police Department; LPD – Lander Police Department; DUI – Driving Under the Influence; DWUI – Driving While Under the Influence; MIP – Minor in Possession; MUI – Minor Under the Influence; D(W)US – Driving (While) Under Suspension

Social media comments have been disabled for all Arrest Reports.

Fremont County Sheriff’s Office:

Capps, Jared, 31, Blackfoot ID, Strangulation of a Household Member

Keele, Joshua, 37, Riverton, Warrants for: Possession of Fentanyl, Possession of Methamphetamine, Delivery of Fentanyl, Delivery of Methamphetamine, Failure to Appear Warrant

Rodriguez, Franchiska, 25, Riverton, 3 Failure to Appear Warrants

Slinkard, Kevin, 46, Lander, DWUI, No Interlock Device

Wesaw, Hailie, 22, Fort Washakie, Interference, Theft

Whitaker, Randall, 64, Riverton, 2 Contempt of Court Warrants

Lander Police Department Lander Police Department:

Spoonhunter, Isaiah, 20, 2 FCSO Warrants

Woody, Bradley, 21, Lander, Possession of Methamphetamine/Marijuana

Goggles, Emmett, 50, Lander, DUI

Ojeda, Gregory, 53, Lander, DUI

Riverton Police Department:

Keele, Joshua, 37, Riverton, Felony Warrant, Eluding

Cleveland, Taja, 33, Riverton, Probation Violation

KIng, Zachariah, 18, Riverton, Disturbance, Resisting, MUI

Underwood, Audrey, 33, Jeffrey City, Public Intoxication

Catha, Elisteanna, 36, Arapahoe, DWUI, Possession of Controlled Substance Methamphetamine

Long, Canada, 39, Riverton, Possession of Methamphetamine

Behan, Letarra, 33, Riverton, City Warrant

Shakespeare, Thomas, 40, Arapahoe, Interference, Possession of Methamphetamine, Theft

Yellowbear, Andrea, 42, Riverton, City Warrant

Little, Patrick, 41, Meeteetse, City Warrant

Hamilton, Lynae, 27, Ethete, Use of a Controlled Substance Methamphetamine

Quiver, Justine, 27, Riverton, DWUI

Trumbull, Tyla, 36, Lander, 3 County Warrants