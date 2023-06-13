Fremont County Arrests: June 12, 2023

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.
Below are the most recent Arrest Reports from Fremont County law enforcement agencies. They are produced directly from publicly available reports provided by each agency.
Questions or comments about the reports should be addressed with the appropriate agency.
Charges are subject to change following official filing from the Fremont County Attorney’s Office.
“No Arrests Reported” indicates the Arrest Report was issued, but no arrests occurred.
“No Arrest Report Available” indicates that a specific law agency did not issue an Arrest Report that day.
The County 10 Arrest Report does not include citations, unless accompanied by an arrest.
Common Arrest Report abbreviations: FCSO – Fremont County Sheriff’s Office; RPD – Riverton Police Department; LPD – Lander Police Department; DUI – Driving Under the Influence; DWUI – Driving While Under the Influence; MIP – Minor in Possession; MUI – Minor Under the Influence; D(W)US – Driving (While) Under Suspension
Social media comments have been disabled for all Arrest Reports.
Fremont County Sheriff’s Office:
Capps, Jared, 31, Blackfoot ID, Strangulation of a Household Member
Keele, Joshua, 37, Riverton, Warrants for: Possession of Fentanyl, Possession of Methamphetamine, Delivery of Fentanyl, Delivery of Methamphetamine, Failure to Appear Warrant
Rodriguez, Franchiska, 25, Riverton, 3 Failure to Appear Warrants
Slinkard, Kevin, 46, Lander, DWUI, No Interlock Device
Wesaw, Hailie, 22, Fort Washakie, Interference, Theft
Whitaker, Randall, 64, Riverton, 2 Contempt of Court Warrants
Lander Police Department:
Spoonhunter, Isaiah, 20, 2 FCSO Warrants
Woody, Bradley, 21, Lander, Possession of Methamphetamine/Marijuana
Goggles, Emmett, 50, Lander, DUI
Ojeda, Gregory, 53, Lander, DUI
Riverton Police Department:
Keele, Joshua, 37, Riverton, Felony Warrant, Eluding
Cleveland, Taja, 33, Riverton, Probation Violation
KIng, Zachariah, 18, Riverton, Disturbance, Resisting, MUI
Underwood, Audrey, 33, Jeffrey City, Public Intoxication
Catha, Elisteanna, 36, Arapahoe, DWUI, Possession of Controlled Substance Methamphetamine
Long, Canada, 39, Riverton, Possession of Methamphetamine
Behan, Letarra, 33, Riverton, City Warrant
Shakespeare, Thomas, 40, Arapahoe, Interference, Possession of Methamphetamine, Theft
Yellowbear, Andrea, 42, Riverton, City Warrant
Little, Patrick, 41, Meeteetse, City Warrant
Hamilton, Lynae, 27, Ethete, Use of a Controlled Substance Methamphetamine
Quiver, Justine, 27, Riverton, DWUI
Trumbull, Tyla, 36, Lander, 3 County Warrants