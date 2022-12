(Fremont County, WY) – National Weather Service Riverton Meteorologist Chris Hattings has shared a video briefing about the possible snow moving into the area Sunday and Monday.

Hattings stated these are probabilistic estimates, and subject to change. As promised, here is the video briefing with our initial thoughts about the possible snow across the area from Sunday through early next week. Snowfall amounts are subject to change. #wywx #wyoroadhttps://t.co/FU3voeRDVO Advertisement December 10, 2022