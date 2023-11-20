NWSR advises of ‘potent’ winter storm for Thanksgiving day, Black Friday

(Fremont County, WY) – The National Weather Service in Riverton is warning of a “potent” winter storm during the Thanksgiving holiday.

The NWSR says accumulating snow looks to be the main threat, along with gusty winds.

Temperatures are also expected to turn much colder on Thursday.

The snow is also expected to continue into Friday, with much cooler temperatures in store for the weekend.

For the most up to date weather information from the NWSR for our area, click here.

For the most up to date road conditions for our area from WYDOT, click here.