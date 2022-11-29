Northern Arapaho Endowment Scholarship Applications for 2023-24 available at UW

Scholarship applications are available starting Dec. 1 for the Northern Arapaho Endowment for the 2023-24 academic year at the University of Wyoming.

Applications may be submitted through the online WyoScholarships system, with detailed instructions below. The application deadline is March 1, 2023.

— Log into WyoScholarships at www.uwyo.edu/wyoscholarships.

Advertisement

— Click the “Sign In” button.

— Sign in with your UW username and password. For first-time users, complete the general application questions when prompted, and click “Finish and Submit” when complete.

— Search for the Northern Arapaho Endowment, and click the “Apply” button. All requested materials need to be submitted by March 1 to be considered.

To be eligible for the Northern Arapaho Endowment award, an applicant/recipient must be in good standing at UW and must be able to provide proof of tribal enrollment in the Northern Arapaho Tribe.

Advertisement

The order of preference for making scholarship awards is as follows: in-state juniors or seniors; in-state master’s degree students; in-state doctoral students; in-state freshmen or sophomores; out-of-state juniors or seniors; out-of-state freshmen or sophomores; out-of-state master’s degree students; out-of-state doctoral students; and part-time students.

Awards for undergraduate students receiving this scholarship will be limited to the first baccalaureate degree and no more than 12 total semesters at UW. Awards for master’s degree students receiving this award will be limited to the first master’s degree and seven total semesters at UW. Awards for doctoral students receiving this award will be limited to the first doctoral degree and seven semesters at UW. Previous recipients are required to reapply for continued support.

Applicants are asked to describe their involvement in American Indian activities and to explain how they plan to use their education to benefit the Northern Arapaho people.

Advertisement

Scholarships will be awarded based on scholastic ability, potential and achievement; involvement in school, community and tribal activities; potential to contribute to the Northern Arapaho people upon graduation; and financial circumstances.

Scholarship awards may cover the cost of attendance, which may include tuition and fees, room and board, and books, as well as personal and travel expenses — less any other financial aid, grants, gift aid or scholarships that are received by the applicant/recipient. The minimum scholarship award amount is tuition and fees.

Applicants are expected to have been admitted to UW and to apply for federal financial aid by submitting a 2023-24 Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) at https://studentaid.gov/. Students can complete a FAFSA form now for the next school year.

Advertisement

For more information about the application process, call Allison Murray, associate director of scholarships in the UW Office of Scholarships and Financial Aid, at (307) 766-3016 or email [email protected].