UW College of Business offers free tax prep for locals

The University of Wyoming College of Business is offering free tax preparation services to Wind River Reservation tribal members and Fremont County residents as part of the Wind River Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program, designed to support individuals and families in need of tax preparation assistance.

This program leverages the expertise of UW’s faculty, providing these essential services at no cost, ensuring that community members can navigate the complexities of tax filing with confidence. This initiative underscores the college’s commitment to serving the community and fostering a spirit of inclusivity and support.

Eligible individuals and families earning $64,000 or less can access free tax preparation services designed to simplify tax filing. These sessions, available at two Riverton locations, ensure ease for community members.

The first sessions are set at Central Wyoming College Saturday, March 2, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and 3-7 p.m.; and Sunday, March 3, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. at the JoAnne Youtz McFarland Health and Science Center.

Sessions also are set at County 10 atWork, located at 2255 Brunton Court, Suite A, Saturday, March 30, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and 3-7 p.m.; and Sunday, March 31, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

The Wind River VITA program is led by Jennifer Kreiser, assistant director of UW’s Low Income Taxpayer Clinic and site coordinator of the United Way of Albany County VITA, alongside Nicole Choi, director of the Low Income Taxpayer Clinic.

“We believe in the power of giving back to our community,” Kreiser says. “Offering free tax preparation services allows us to assist those who might not have access to these crucial financial services otherwise. It also strengthens our community ties and makes a meaningful difference in people’s lives.”

For detailed information on eligibility and session dates, visit the Wind River VITA official website or email [email protected].