WhatsHappening: Hunting, fishing symposium

(Riverton, WY) – Join an event exploring the stewardship of Wyoming’s landscapes through hunting and fishing, featuring short talks on habitat conservation and cultural connections to hunting and fishing.

The event is Saturday, April 6th, at the Central Wyoming College Intertribal Center in Riverton from 1 to 4 p.m.

These discussions are free and open to the public, and are not limited to hunters or anglers. People from all backgrounds, with any level of interest in hunting and fishing, are invited to attend. Short talks will be delivered by University of Wyoming researchers, local biologists, and conservation experts.

Advertisement

1 pm: Food at the CWC Intertribal Center Atrium (Free)

2 pm: First talk TBA

Remaining schedule TBA

Also featuring: Tabling from local outdoor and conservation organizations, including US Fish & Wildlife Service, Sporting Lead-Free, Wyoming Game & Fish Dept., WyoParks and Wyoming BioBlitz, Wind River Tribal Buffalo Initiative, Northern Arapaho Tribal Historic Preservation Office, and Haub School of Environment & Natural Resources.

This event is hosted by the University of Wyoming Biodiversity Institute and sponsored, in part, by the Backcountry Hunters and Anglers, Wyoming Game and Fish, and the UW Haub School of Environment and Natural Resources. h/t UW