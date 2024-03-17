WhatsHappening: Lander Science Cafe on March 22

(Lander, WY) – Hear the latest in conservation and biodiversity science from three University of Wyoming Masters and Ph.D. students. On Friday, March 22, join them as they each present their projects in 15-minute engaging talks, followed by a Q&A.

The event begins at 6:30 p.m. at the CWC Outreach Center (120 Enterprise Blvd, Lander, WY). It is free and open to the public. Pizza is free to guests.

Graduate student speakers:

1. Alyssa Baldwin: “A Dam Good Restoration Tool” (Beavers and BDAs beaver dam analogs)

2. Melanie Torres: “Amphibian Decline, Diseases, and Rarity”

3. Audrey Lindsteadt: “Salty Beetles: Why a Rare Species Chooses to live in a Harsh Environment”

This is a free event and a relaxed opportunity for the public to hear the latest in biodiversity science. Science Cafes occur all over the state and this is the first one being hosted in Lander! This event is by the University of Wyoming Biodiversity Institute. h/t UW