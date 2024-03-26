Government contracting summit to be held in Riverton in conjunction with federal funding summit

(Riverton, WY) – The largest consumer of goods and services in the world is the United States Government. Working with the government, while often lucrative and reliable, is a difficult process. Wyoming’s Small Business Development Center’s APEX Accelerator program team helps Wyoming businesses engage with this market, whether it be federal, state, or local.

“As we all know, it can be a struggle to survive and thrive as a business in Wyoming with the smallest population in the nation. Finding other sources of income can help businesses succeed in our boom-and-bust state,” says Janean Forsyth, the APEX Accelerator Program Manager.

To support businesses in selling goods or services to the government, the Wyoming APEX Accelerator is joining forces with partner and co-sponsor, the Wyoming District Office of the Small Business Administration (SBA), to host the first-ever Government Contracting Summit. On April 8-9, this in-person conference and matchmaking event will take place in Riverton at the Central Wyoming College’s Intertribal Community Center. Registration is only $40 for the one-and-a-half-day summit which is being held in conjunction with the Federal Funding Summit Hosted by Senator Cynthia Lummis to take place later that week.

Advertisement

“We are excited to bring Government buyers together with Wyoming’s small businesses to network in CWC’s Intertribal Center for the first time,” says Janean Forsyth. “Time to meet one-on-one with various government contracting agencies is crucial time for businesses in this hard-to-travel state.”

Participants will learn the basics of how to sell their goods or services to the government, how to find and bid on opportunities, whether they qualify for certifications that can support success, and receive up-to-date information from leading experts, including the Defense Contract Audit Agency, the Army Corp of Engineers, cyber security experts, and more. Additionally, legal updates and information on the Buy Indian Act and other programs geared toward native-owned businesses will be presented.

“Not only are we honored to host our summit at the Intertribal Center and on tribal lands, but it’s critical that we bring this education to our tribal partners to encourage business growth and development for all populations, including our native population in Wyoming,” says Forsyth.

Wyoming’s APEX Accelerator is housed out of the University of Wyoming’s Small Business Development Center and is funded by the Department of Defense Office of Small Business Programs with a match from the Wyoming Business Council. Forsyth, along with Procurement Advisor, Sarah Mikesell Growney, assists Wyoming businesses in identifying and securing government contracting opportunities. The Small Business Administration’s Deputy District Director, Debra Farris, has been a pivotal partner in this summit.

Advertisement

“Government contracting is a great way to diversify your revenue and customer base and this summit will benefit all small businesses, beginners or seasoned veterans, interested in government contracting. The federal government tries to award a significant percentage of all federal contracting dollars to small businesses, including woman-owned businesses, veteran-owned businesses, historically underutilized (Hub-Zone) businesses, and minority-owned businesses. We look forward to helping businesses see if they qualify, giving them a potential advantage in government contracting,” says Deb Farris.

In addition to that, businesses that might be better positioned as sub contractors will have an opportunity to network and learn from large prime contractors in the state.

While the bureaucratic process of government contracting can be daunting, assistance from the Wyoming APEX Accelerator is free and will aid businesses from the beginning all the way through contract procurement to execution. Last year alone the Wyoming APEX Accelerator helped small businesses obtain 921 contracts with government agencies, resulting in $98.2 million in awards, and supported nearly 2,000 Wyoming jobs.

Advertisement

“Nothing is more rewarding than receiving a call from a client who tells you they just obtained their first government contract,” states Forsyth. “This summit can be the stepping stone towards that end for Wyoming businesses,” she continues.

Secure your spot at the Summit today (limited spots available): https://wyomingsbdc.org/wyomingapexaccelerator/. If you are a government entity, and would like an opportunity to share information about how to do business with your agency, please contact Janean Forsyth (Laramie) at (307) 343-7605 or [email protected] or Sarah Mikesell Growney (Pine Haven) at (307)757-6869 or [email protected].