New Riverton Lady Wolverines basketball coach, Mike Bozner joins the County 10 Sports Podcast

(Riverton, WY) – New Riverton Lady Wolverines basketball Head Coach, Mike Bozner joined the County 10 Sports Podcast after practice this week.

Bozner introduces himself to the community, chats about his expectations for the season and the first few days of practice. Catch the full conversation in the player below, or by searching the County 10 Sports Podcast on all major podcast apps!

The Lady Wolverines open game play at Riverton’s Strannigan Invitational December 7, 8 and 9. You can watch the Lady Wolverines all season long on County 10’s YouTube page and listen to games on 105.1 JACK-FM!

