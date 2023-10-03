New Primary Care Clinic Becomes Full-Time Dream for Local Healthcare Professionals

Two former Fremont County athletes, Enedina Vasco and Tara Thayer-Blumenshine never met on the playing field or basketball court; however, they soon became friends as they worked side-by-side in obstetrics, offering comfort and care to new mothers and their babies.

Fast forward ten years, and a vision shared by the two is now a reality: Hometown Freedom Healthcare, a clinic providing healthcare in Fremont County.

Tara Blumenshine seeing patients five days a week

A soft opening 15 months ago allowed the co-owners time to evaluate local health demands. Now, with the clinic growing and services expanding, Thayer-Blumenshine along with Vasco will see primary care patients five days a week, starting October 1; while new-hire Dawn DuBeau will focus on patients with mental health needs. The clinic’s growth indicates the need for affordable, knowledgeable, accessible health care in Fremont County.

“We pride ourselves on our patient-focused approach that emphasizes the highest possible standards,” Thayer-Blumenshine said, continuing that she “wants to focus all of her attention and energy on growing the practice.”

Blumenshine, a Family Nurse Practitioner (FNP) and Certified Nurse Midwife (CNM), has a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management from Kansas Wesleyan University in Salina, KS; an associate degree in nursing from Central Wyoming College; and she completed her Master of Science in Nursing from Frontier Nursing University as a Certified Nurse Midwife before completing her Family Nurse Practitioner courses.

Athletics continues to be an important part of Blumenshine’s life. She travels many miles during the school year supporting her family as they participate in organized sports.

Enedina Vasco

Vasco is a Family Nurse Practitioner. After graduating from Riverton high school, she graduated from Bethany College, Lindsborg, KS with a Bachelor of Arts in Biology. She received her associate nursing degree from Central Wyoming College and her Doctor of Nurse Practitioner (DNP) from Frontier Nursing University.

Vasco’s vison for healthcare is to focus on “providing positive patient/provider relationships.” To achieve that goal, she works closely with her patients by using “shared decision-making“ to deliver patient centered care. Ultimately, empowering patients to be their own advocate in their health and wellness.

In her spare time, she enjoys spending time with family and watching her children play sports.

Dawn DuBeau offers wide range of mental health services to patients

DuBeau found her passion for mental health working locally for years as a nurse in obstetrics, home health, and in the clinic setting. As a longtime county resident, she is dedicated to the Fremont County community and the needs of its’ residents. “I am excited to be part of a practice that allows us to care for the patient as a whole. Hometown Freedom Healthcare allows us as providers to work closely together and collaborate to ensure all our patient’s needs are addressed in one convenient location”.

She received her associate nursing degree from Central Wyoming College and earned her Master of Science in Nursing from Frontier Nursing University. As a recent board-certified Mental Health Nurse Practitioner, she will be caring for mental health patients of all ages and special populations including pediatric, geriatric, antenatal and postpartum.

She will be offering all mental health services for patients with a focus on medication management for issues such as depression, anxiety, ADHD, PTSD, OCD, oppositional defiant or conduct disorder, autism, Tourette’s and personality disorder.

Hometown Freedom Healthcare focuses on a myriad of services, including: wellness and gynecological exams, prenatal care up to 34 weeks, postpartum care, sports physical exams, Department of Transportation (DOT) physicals, well baby and child exams, women’s health, hormone replacement therapy, contraception, acute care needs, mental health concerns and other services as needed.

With a focus on affordable healthcare, the clinic offers a hybrid model of accepting insurance and providing direct primary care (DPC). The clinic currently accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, United Healthcare, Aetna/Meritain, Cigna and Medicaid. DPC is a direct to consumer or concierge practice, which is an affordable alternative healthcare option for uninsured patients offering a membership price. DPC allows for health care to be driven by the patient and their provider.

Hometown Freedom Healthcare, 705 E. Washington St, Riverton, is open Monday-Thursday 8-5 and Fridays 8-2 and is ACCEPTING NEW PATIENTS. Call 307-463-0541 to make your appointment.