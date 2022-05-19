New organization Civil Rights for Wind River officially swears in president

(Lander, WY) – Newly formed group Civil Rights for Wind River (CRWR) celebrated the occasion with an official swearing-in ceremony for President Bobbi Shongutsie (Eastern Shoshone) and Vice-President Frances Blackburn (Northern Arapaho) Wednesday evening, in front of the Lander Library. CRWR Secretary Holy Butler begins the ceremony. h/t Vince Tropea photo

The group aims to provide financial and advocate assistance to tribal members of the Wind River Reservation, who need legal representation to fight civil rights violations, and was formed in part due to recent events concerning reported police brutality.

(Check out the full KOVE Coffee Time interview with Bobbi and Frances below to learn more about the formation of the group and what they hope to accomplish.)

The swearing-in ceremony was conducted by CRWR Secretary Holly Butler, and was kicked off with a prayer song from the drum/singing group the Rabbit Tail Singers, as well as a prayer from Elder Alta Hill. Rabbit Tail Singers perform the prayer song. h/t Vince Tropea photo Elder Alta Hill recites the swearing-in prayer. h/t Vince Tropea photo

After the prayers were recited, Yolanda Porter conducted the official swearing-in for Shongutsie (Frances was unable to attend), who went on to state that she decided to start the group and get people together in order to “help us make a movement on the reservation.”

“We feel that justice isn’t fair in our Native community,” Shongutsie concluded in her speech. Yolanda Porter swears in Bobbi as the CRWR President. h/t Vince Tropea photo

Currently the CRWR is working on obtaining a non-profit 501(c) designation, and is also looking for more members. If interested click the Facebook link above.