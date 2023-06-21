Nelda Smith Obituaries June 21, 2023 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppEmailPrint Nelda Smith passed peacefully on June 10th, 2023, surrounded by her family. She was 95 years old. Related Posts In loving memory, Shawn Wortman Obituaries - In loving memory, Janice Carol Nyhus Obituaries - Recent Deaths: Nyhus In loving memory, Tommy Doggett In loving memory, JoAnn Frances (Miner) Lewis Recent deaths: Smith, Brown, Underwood, Lemire, Davis Have a news tip or an awesome photo to share? Share with us!