Natural Resource Funding Committee to meet this week in Dubois; new outdoor recreation, tourism trust fund on agenda

The Wyoming Legislature’s Select Natural Resource Funding Committee will hold a joint meeting with the Wyoming Wildlife and Natural Resource Trust (WWNRT) Board at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, at the National Museum of Military Vehicles along U.S. Highway 26 in Dubois.

During the meeting, the WWNRT Board will offer an update on their activities related to migration, sage grouse, winter kill effects on wildlife, chronic wasting disease, large projects for 2024, and other topics of interest, according to the agenda.

The committee will also participate in an educational session on conservation easements and discuss the Wyoming Outdoor Recreation and Tourism Trust Fund, the agenda states.

Advertisement

There will be opportunities for public comment during the meeting, which is available for in-person attendance and will also be streamed live on the Wyoming Legislature’s YouTube channel, where past meeting recordings are stored.

One local legislator is on the committee: Wyoming Sen. Ed Cooper, R-Ten Sleep.

For more information about the meeting call (307) 777-7881.