National Rendezvous Association, Budget Hearings, and more Tuesday

(Lander, WY) – The Fremont County Commissioners will convene for their regular meeting on Tuesday, May 24th at 9 am in the Fremont County Courthouse.

The meeting is open to the public and can be attended in-person or via Zoom. Click here to watch online or for audio-only enter the following information +1 253 215 8782 Meeting ID: 878 2995 0016 Passcode: 920924

Below is the current tentative agenda, which is subject to change at any time.

I. PRELIMINARY:

9:00 A.M.:

A. CALL TO ORDER

B. QUORUM PRESENT

C. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

D. OPENING PRAYER

E. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

F. APPROVAL OF MINUTES

G. ACCEPTANCE OF BILLS

H. ACCEPTANCE OF TITLE 25 BILLS

I. SIGNATURE FILE

J. PRIORITY MAIL

II. REPORTS/APPOINTMENTS:

9:10 A.M.: PUBLIC COMMENT

9:15 A.M.: KYLE LEHTO, 1838 RENDEZVOUS ASSOCIATION – NATIONAL RENDEZVOUS ASSOCIATION PERSONNEL INTRODUCTION AND EVENT UPDATE

9:30 A.M.: FREMONT COUNSELING SERVICE EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR SCOTT HAYES – TITLE 25 HOLDING FACILITY DISCUSSION

10:00 A.M.: UW ASSOCIATE DIRECTOR BRIDGER FEUZ – EXECUTIVE SESSION FOR PERSONNEL

10:20 A.M.: BREAK

10:30 A.M.: MUSEUM CENTRAL DIRECTOR SCOTT GOETZ – MUSEUM OF THE AMERICAN WEST DONATION

11:00 A.M.: ASSESSOR TARA BERG –SPECIALIZED LEGAL COUNSEL REQUEST

11:15 A.M.: EXECUTIVE HEALTH INSURANCE COMMITTEE

A) WELLNESS & SAFETY SPECIALIST BUDGET

B) STOP LOSS/THIRD PARTY ADMINISTRATOR/TRANSPLANT RIDER

11:30 A.M.: BUDGET HEARING – WEED AND PEST CONTROL DISTRICT

12:00 P.M.: LUNCH

BUDGET HEARINGS

1:30 P.M.: TRANSPORTATION

2:15 P.M.: COUNTY CLERK/ELECTIONS/SECTION 125

3:00 P.M. FREMONT COUNTY LIBRARY

3:30 P.M.: SOLID WASTE DISPOSAL DISTRICT

4:00 P.M.: WIND RIVER VISITOR’S COUNCIL

III. OLD BUSINESS:

A. ARPA APPLICANT DISCUSSION

IV. NEW BUSINESS:

A. COMMISSIONERS’ MEETING REPORTS

B. COUNTY CLERK REPORT/QUESTIONS

C. ELECTED OFFICIALS’ CONCERNS

D. FRONTIER AMBULANCE SUBSIDY

V. ADJOURNMENT: