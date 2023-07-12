NABC: Fremont County grants limited liquor license for Wind River Hotel & Casino

(Ethete, WY) – The Northern Arapaho Business Council is pleased to announce Fremont County has approved a liquor license for Wind River Hotel & Casino, allowing limited alcohol sales at the Buffalo Sportsbook and restaurants, banquet rooms and guest rooms at the hotel.

Alcohol sales will remain prohibited throughout the rest of the property, as well as other Northern Arapaho retail and gaming facilities. Additionally, Wind River Hotel & Casino wait staff will undergo industry-leading TIPS training to ensure the responsible consumption of alcohol on property, and the casino will operate a shuttle service for patrons.

The NABC had previously voted to seek the limited liquor license through Fremont County. Separately, the NABC has approved a special tax that will apply to alcohol sales. Revenues will benefit White Buffalo Recovery Center and other addiction/treatment services for Tribal Members, as well as reentry assistance for Arapaho Members returning from incarceration.

“Alcohol consumption is an issue the NABC takes very seriously, so the decision to pursue limited alcohol sales was made following careful consideration,” the NABC said in a joint statement. “The liquor license will only authorize alcohol sales and consumption in the sportsbook area, restaurants, banquet and hotel rooms, and casino staff will be mindful to ensure the safety of guests and that consumption is responsible. Limited alcohol sales will better enable Wind River Hotel & Casino to compete for customers with a growing number of Wyoming non-Tribal gaming facilities, which already offer alcohol. A prosperous Wind River Hotel & Casino means jobs, revenue and economic opportunity for the Arapaho people.

“Additionally, we’re pleased that revenue from alcohol sales will boost addiction and treatment services available to Tribal members, as well as provide reentry assistance to our Arapaho brothers and sisters returning from incarceration. These dollars will enable us to extend a helping hand to more Tribal members in need.”