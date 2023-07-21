Music, movies, treks, and a pig roast…it’s a festive weekend in Fremont County!

Where did the month go? Here we are again, sittin’ on the sunset side of the July fence, the weekend jammed packed with all sorts of places to go and things to see and do! The weather should be nice and warm (not complainin’ about winter now, are we?), and perfect for some outdoor activities, picnics, treks, movies, and concerts!

As always, don’t forget to make your weekly trek to your Saturday Farmers’ Markets and support your local producers! The Riverton Farmers’ Market is from 9:00-11:00 a.m. in the City Hall parking lot; the Lander Valley Farmers Market is from 9:00 to 11:30 a.m. on 3rd Street, and the Lander Local Food Market goes from 9:00 to 12:00 Noon in Centennial Park. I also want to include the Shoshoni Farmers Market today (on Fridays) from 5:00-7:00 p.m. in the Shoshoni Community Plaza Park. Don’t you just love shopping outdoors?

Of course, the big event this weekend is the Lander Community Pig Roast tonight and tomorrow, and WRTA is offering SafeRides both Friday and Saturday evenings. Toss a few chairs and blankets in the back of your car or truck…some water, sunscreen and skeeter spray… and head on out to some awesome happenings in the 10 this weekend. Stay cool!

On Friday…

The carnival is still in town, so If you haven’t been yet, round up the kids and head to the Fremont County Fair’s “Cool Nights & Carnival Lights” this weekend! If you didn’t get advance passes, there are tickets are available at the entrance. For more information, visit the Fremont County Fair’s website or Facebook page (…and get ready for some Moovin’ & Groovin’ next week for the Fremont County Fair…get your tickets early!)

This is the last weekend to see the landscape paintings of abstract expressionist Gregory Dugan. Stop by today and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Lander Art Center on 258 Main Street. For more information and to see what’s coming up at the LAC, visit their website or Facebook page (if you haven’t already, listen to Vince Tropea’s Coffee Time interview with Oakley Boycott about the “Gregory Dugan retrospective”).

After you browse the Dugan exhibit, bring your chairs and blankets and head over to Lander City Park tonight for the Lander round of the Wyoming Singer/Songwriter Competition (this is kind of the “unofficial kick-off” of tomorrow’s Lander Pig Roast). The competition is from 5:00-8:00 p.m., then enjoy the tunes of Sideways, John Polland, and Rob Weimann. Food is available for purchase. Listen to the C10 Podcast with Charene and Vince for more information!

“Glitzy glam rock meets disco funk” at the Shoshone Rose Hotel & Casino’s July Patio Party free concert series featuring the eclectic Nick Diaz tonight at 7:00 p.m. (You can also see Nick at the Sugarbeats concert in Riverton on Saturday night).

Is it the summer of love? The Riverton Library presents “The Wedding Singer” for their “Movies on the Lawn” event tonight at 9:30 p.m. Bring your chairs, blankets and some snacks. This event is FREE and open to the public! For more information, visit the Riverton Branch Library Facebook page.

Can you believe there are only five more Dubois Friday Night Rodeos? Better get movin’ and catch one soon! Admission is cash only at the gate; $15 for adults, $10 for ages 6-12, and it’s FREE for kids ages 5 and under! Check out their Facebook page for more information.

On Saturday…

Huge party in Lander today! The Lander Community Pig Roast kicks off today (but the roasters will be there waaay earlier than that!). The festivities begin at 9:00 a.m. with live music going on all day and into the night! C10’s very own Vince Tropea will be the emcee…three Quilts of Valor will be presented to veterans…there will be a cornhole tournament, raffle drawings on the hour, every hour…booths with organizations promoting mental health awareness. Check out the City of Lander’s Facebook page for everything “pig roast” today!

All of our Fremont County Museums have treks going on today! The Lander Pioneer Museum’s Historic Burnt Ranch Trek is from 10:00-2:00 p.m. for $10 per person. The Riverton Museum is having their Sinks Canyon Geology Trek today from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (It’s $20 for the bus ride to and from), and Dubois is having their Kid’s Corner Bonneville Pass Nature Trek from 9:00 to 2:00 p.m. ($3 per person). Advance registrations are required, so be sure to check out the Fremont County Museum system’s website and Facebook page for information.

Here’s an interesting trek to take…up in South Pass City, you can learn more about photographer William Henry Jackson as you revisit locations that he photographed in 1870! Meet at the Dance Hall at 11:00 a.m….”bring a full tank of gas, water, hiking boots and your curiosity!” Reservations are required (there’s a 24-person limit), better sign up! Visit southpasscity.org/spctrekjuly for more information.

Tonight in Riverton, it’s another great time to be had in the park for a Rock & Blues Sugarbeats concert featuring the Garrett Lebeau Band, Nick Diaz, and Mizz Shunetra Isaisha! Food and drinks are available, bring your chairs and blankets and get ready to rock! Stay afterward for R-Recreation’s Movie in the Park: “The Sandlot” showing at dusk. For more info, visit the Sugarbeats Facebook page.

On Sunday…

The National Day of the Cowboy is July 22, but Dubois is celebrating it today at the Clarence Allison Memorial Arena with a Cowboy Church hosted by Mountain Grace Cowboy Preacher James Scott. Biscuits and gravy will be served up at 8:00 a.m.; service is at 9:00 a.m. For more information, call 307-240-4980.

And there’s still something going on in Lander City Park today…True Troupe Theatre (based out of Cheyenne) will be performing Oscar Wilde’s “Lady Windemere’s Fan” at 2:00 p.m. The performance is free; donations are accepted. More info can be found on their Facebook page.

So much to do! Be sure to mark your calendars with County 10’s events…not just for the weekends, but there’s a lot going on throughout the week…don’t forget to add your events, meetings, and activities posted, too!