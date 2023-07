(Lander, WY)– I was able to sit down with Vince Tropea, host of Coffee Time, and chat about the busy fun weekend ahead with a two-day community event in Lander. It’s the 3rd annual Lander Pig Roast July 21st and 22nd. Find out more below, including if there is an official “pig-meister” for the event.

The pig roast weekend will kick off on July 21st with the Lander round of the Wyoming Singer Songwriters Competition, and then continues on the 22nd with the official roast and a full day of fun!