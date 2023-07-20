Check out Fremont County Cornhole at the 3rd annual Lander Pig Roast on Saturday

(Lander, WY) – Fremont County Cornhole will be set up on Saturday, July 22, at the 3rd annual Lander Pig Roast. You can find them on the Lander Legion Baseball fields. Registration begins at 10:30 am and bags fly at 11 am.

There are two divisions: casual and advanced, with guaranteed payouts in both divisions.

“We thank our corporate sponsors: Rocky Mountain Premix, Bill’s Quality Glass, Scott Robeson Custom Woodworking and WYskey Mountain Tasting Room for sponsoring the payouts,” shared Ed Newbold, FCC president.

Advertisement

Advanced Division:

1st-$180 plus a set of Scott Robeson boards

2nd-$140

3rd-$100

Casual Division:

1st-$160

2nd-$120

3rd-$80

The entry fee is $20 per team. Funds raised at this year’s event will go back to the Pig Roast. h/t FCC