Check out Fremont County Cornhole at the 3rd annual Lander Pig Roast on Saturday

(Lander, WY) – Fremont County Cornhole will be set up on Saturday, July 22, at the 3rd annual Lander Pig Roast. You can find them on the Lander Legion Baseball fields. Registration begins at 10:30 am and bags fly at 11 am.
There are two divisions: casual and advanced, with guaranteed payouts in both divisions.
“We thank our corporate sponsors: Rocky Mountain Premix, Bill’s Quality Glass, Scott Robeson Custom Woodworking and WYskey Mountain Tasting Room for sponsoring the payouts,” shared Ed Newbold, FCC president.
Advanced Division:
1st-$180 plus a set of Scott Robeson boards
2nd-$140
3rd-$100
Casual Division:
1st-$160
2nd-$120
3rd-$80
The entry fee is $20 per team. Funds raised at this year’s event will go back to the Pig Roast.