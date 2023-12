(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, seasonable temperatures and light winds will continue through the weekend.

Patchy fog in some areas will dissipate after sunrise for mainly clear skies today.

High temperatures will be in the 20’s and 30’s for most, with Dubois a bit warmer at 43 degrees.

Lows tonight will be in the 20’s and teens for most, with Shoshoni and Riverton down in the lower single digits. h/t NWSR