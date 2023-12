(Fremont County, WY) – According to the National Weather Service in Riverton, areas of dense fog will diminish in the late morning with the rest of the day looking to be mostly sunny.

The fog may redevelop tonight in the basins.

High temperatures will be in the 30’s for most today, with Dubois and Shoshoni the outliers at 40 and 29 degrees.

Lows tonight will be in the 20’s and teens. h/t NWSR