Monthly updates, MASA contract discussion and more on the agenda Tuesday

(Lander, WY) – The Fremont County Commissioners will convene on Tuesday, September 13 for their regular meeting in the Commissioners’ Chambers at the Fremont County Courthouse.

The meeting is open to the public and can be attended in-person or via Zoom. Click here to watch online or for audio-only, dial +1 253 215 8782 and enter the following information: Meeting ID: 869 1351 6996 Passcode: 149256

Below is the current agenda, which is tentative and can be changed at any time.

I. PRELIMINARY:

9:00 A.M.:

A. CALL TO ORDER

B. QUORUM PRESENT

C. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE

D. OPENING PRAYER

E. APPROVAL OF AGENDA

F. APPROVAL OF MINUTES

G. ACCEPTANCE OF BILLS

H. ACCEPTANCE OF TITLE 25 BILLS

I. SIGNATURE FILE

J. PRIORITY MAIL

II. REPORTS/APPOINTMENTS:

9:10 A.M.: PUBLIC COMMENT

9:10 A.M.: VEHICLE MAINTENANCE SUPERVISOR BRAD MEREDITH – PERSONNEL

9:15 A.M.: TRANSPORTATION SUPERINTENDENT BILLY MEEKS

A) FAIRGROUNDS STORM DRAIN UPDATE

B) PROJECT FUNDING DISCUSSION

9:30 A.M.: SHERIFF RYAN LEE – DEPARTMENT REPORT AND DISPATCH CONTRACT UPDATE

9:45 A.M.: COUNTY CORONER LARRY DeGRAW – MONTHLY UPDATE

10:00 A.M.: CHIEF CIVIL DEPUTY ATTORNEY JODI DARROUGH AND EXECUTIVE HEALTH INSURANCE COMMITTEE – MASA CONTRACT DISCUSSION

10:20 A.M.: BREAK

10:30 A.M.: POPO AGIE CONSERVATION DISTRICT SUPERVISOR KELSEY BECK AND POPO AGIE RANCH ESTATES REPRESENTATIVE BILL LEE – CONTINUED DISCUSSION ON NRCS EMERGENCY WATER PROTECTION ASSISTANCE PROGRAM

10:45 A.M.: BUILDING MAINTENANCE SUPERVISOR JR OAKLEY – COLUMBUS DAY TRAINING DISCUSSION

11:00 A.M.: EXECUTIVE SESSION WITH TREASURER JIM ANDERSON – PERSONNEL

12:30 P.M.: LUNCH

III. OLD BUSINESS:

IV. NEW BUSINESS:

A. COMMISSIONERS’ MEETING REPORTS

B. COUNTY CLERK REPORT/QUESTIONS

C. ELECTED OFFICIALS’ CONCERNS

D. DEPARTMENT HEAD EVALUATION PROCESS

V. ADJOURNMENT: