Montana woman who bit, scratched, assaulted 72-year-old man with a screwdriver faces misdemeanor battery charge

(Riverton, WY) – A September 13 scheduling conference has been scheduled for 27-year-old Montana woman Sarah Speakthunder, following her July 19 arraignment hearing where she pled not guilty.

Speakthunder was arraigned due to a reported July 17 incident, wherein she is alleged to have entered a 72-year-old male’s hotel room, assaulted him with a screwdriver, bit and scratched him multiple times, and attempted to stab him with a paring knife.

According to an affidavit filed on July 18, Riverton Police Department (RPD) officers arrived on scene to find both Speakthunder and the victim with blood smeared on their bodies.

Speakthunder advised RPD that the victim “tried to rape her” and “tried to shoot her,” but would not elaborate further about the alleged sexual assault when asked to do so by RPD, the affidavit states.

Upon making contact with the victim, RPD observed three bite wounds “with flesh removed” on his arms, two three-inch scratch wounds above one of the bite wounds, and a half inch laceration on his forehead.

The victim then advised that he had been laying on his bed while taking his medication, when Speakthunder came into his room, uninvited, through the slightly opened door.

The victim went on to state that Speakthunder then locked the door behind her, and began asking him for keys to his vehicle.

When the victim refused, Speakhunder reportedly grabbed a screwdriver and “came at him,” at which point he fought it out of her hands, resulting in her retrieving a nearby paring knife.

The victim then reportedly fought the knife out of her hands as well, and retrieved his nearby firearm.

When he pointed the gun at Speakthunder and told her to “get the hell out,” she grabbed the barrel of the gun and a scuffle ensued.

During the scuffle for the firearm, the victim stated he fired two rounds “in an attempt to get someone’s attention for help,” and advised he was not trying to shoot Speakthunder.

Soon after, the hotel manager used his manager key to unlock the door, but the door lock bar was engaged.

After forcing the door open the rest of the way, the manager was then able to separate Speakthunder and the victim, the affidavit continues, at which point law enforcement was called.

Speakthunder faces a battery misdemeanor charge for the reported incident, which carries a maximum sentence of six months imprisonment and a $750 fine.

Potential sentencing will occur following the September 13 scheduling conference.

County 10 will provide updates on the case, which can be viewed here.