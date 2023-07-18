Montana woman arrested after assaulting 72-year-old with screwdriver, knife

(Riverton, WY) – 27-year-old Sarah Speakthunder from Harlem, MT was arrested for a reported aggravated assault that took place at a local business in the 300 block of E. Fremont Avenue in the early morning hours of Monday, July 17, according to the July 18 Riverton Police Department (RPD) call log.

Speakthunder reportedly entered the 72-year-old male victim’s room uninvited, grabbed a screwdriver, and “came at” him.

A scuffle ensued, at which point the victim wrestled the screwdriver away, but Speakthunder then produced an 8 inch knife, the call log report states.

The struggle continued, but the victim was reportedly able to get the knife away from Speakthunder.

The victim then retrieved a firearm and fired two shots into the floor to “try and get someone’s attention” for help, which the building manager is reported to have heard and soon responded to the room.

The call log report states that Speakthunder had bitten the victim three times during the scuffle, which caused serious injuries that necessitated medical attention and transport to the hospital.

County 10 will provide updates on Speakthunder’s case as they become available.

