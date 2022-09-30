Missing hiker reported above Lander

(Lander, WY) – The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office took a call on Thursday, September 29 at 1:24 pm of a missing hiker in the area of Blue Ridge on the Louis Lake Loop Road above Lander.

The missing hiker is 73-year-old Chuck Kaiser. He has white hair, is approximately 5’9″ and weighs around 260 pounds. He was last seen wearing shorts and a t-shirt.

Multiple agencies are currently involved in the search, and the area is heavily saturated with searchers on foot, ATV, horseback and air assets.

Advertisement

With tomorrow being the first day of rifle elk season, the FCSO asks you to please be aware of the search.

If anybody has any information about Chuck, please call the FCSO at (307) 332-5611.