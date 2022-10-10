Search for missing hiker above Lander to cease Monday afternoon

Amanda Fehring
(Lander, WY) – Sheriff Ryan Lee shared Monday morning that after an extensive search operation for the missing hiker, 73-year-old Chuck Kaiser, in the Blue Ridge area on the Louis Lake Loop Road, the search will cease Monday afternoon.

The search has been ongoing since Thursday, September 29.

Kaiser is reported to have white hair, is approximately 5’9″ and weighs around 260 pounds. He was last seen wearing shorts and a t-shirt.

Additional details are expected this afternoon from the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office.

