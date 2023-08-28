In loving memory, Michael Frederick Krassin

Michael Frederick Krassin, 84, of Lander, WY, passed away on August 23, 2023 at Westward Heights Care Facility. A celebration of life will be held at 11:00AM, Friday, September 1, 2023 at Chapel of Mount Hope, Hudson’s Funeral Home, 680 Mount Hope Drive, Lander, WY.

Michael was born on April 17, 1939 to Arnold Krassin and Hazel Frances Tryan Krassin in Scoby, Daniels County, Montana. Mike was blessed with an extra dad and friend when Hazel married Paul Schagunn when Mike was 10.

Michael, Mick, Mike or Mickey as he was known to family and friends, grew up in farming country near the Canadian border better known as the Hi-Line. He was blessed to have his brother Doug and Cousin Gary Tryan by his side while sharing childhood escapades with their many other cousins and friends!

Mick attended school in Flaxville, MT, where along with his best buddies, Doug and Gary, they blessed the community with unending adventures. Their stories of adventurous farm life, crazy car rides and community dances always brought huge belly laughs from all three! Mike was blessed with so much talent. It is said that “He was the best dancer in Daniels County” and girls lined up to be his partner. His beautiful tenor voice was an addition to choirs throughout his school days and continued on in Lander where he was involved in community choir and barber shop quartet. After graduation in 1957 Mick left home and headed off to the University of Montana in Missoula where he took up a business and accounting major. After a couple of years he moved on to the Billings Business College to further his studies. Mike had a love of numbers and thoroughly enjoyed bookkeeping and office management. While in Billings, he met the love of his life, Roberta Mae Kyser and they were married on May 28, 1961. Mike’s relationship with Berta’s parents was very special. They moved to Lander, WY where Mike went to work at Smail Motors as the parts manager. When Smail Motors closed, Rolly’s Big A Auto Parts became Mike’s home for the next 40 years. You could always find Mike behind the counter with a big smile and a joyous welcome when you came in the door.

During those early years in Lander, Mike and Berta had two sons. Scott and Chris became the highlight of their life. Coaching little league baseball, camping, fishing, desert trips, hunting and all sporting events took up most weekends and after school time. Becoming a grandparent was as he stated “the most special thing”, Grandpa Mike took pride in following the grandkids on all of their adventures. He could be seen timing at a swim meet or opening a gate at a rodeo always with an encouraging word for not only his own grands but also for all of the “extra grands” he acquired along the way. Mike had such an artistic ability that shined in many areas, he was an artist and loved painting, his garden and yard were like a work of art, woodworking was his favorite and all of our family members have a beautiful handmade piece designed specially for each individual. He was blessed with so much talent and such a very big heart. Mickey Michael has been referred to as a “Big Family Person”. He loved family, friends and community to the fullest!

Survivors are his wife of 62 years, Roberta; Sons, Scott (Richi) and Chris (Elizabeth) Lander; Grandchildren and great grands, Calli (Calvin) Presley and Ezra of Ten Sleep; Riley (Mattie) Ten Sleep; Alex (Bob) Elara, Laramie; Nicholas, Japan; Sisters In-law; Peggy Krassin, Salem, Oregon, Gale Dhamers, Casper, Nephews; Quintin Schanck (Audrey) Aerelle and Tyler, Jeff Krassin (Sandra) Malia and Max; Kade Schagunn Nieces; Sari Krassin, Kai and Malia; Kori Schagunn, Holly Parkinson and family. Special friend Tom Massey.

Preceded in death by his brother Doug, Best Friend Gary Tryan, nephews Derek Krassin and Richard Schanck.

Memorials can be made to the Fremont County Pioneer Association in conjunction with the Museum of the American West; 1445 Main Street, Lander, WY 82520