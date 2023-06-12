Mental Health Monday: Local resident Levon Jaure talks faith, recovery and the role of land stewardship in mental health

(Lander, WY) – Mental Health Monday, the weekly segment on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Coffee Time hosted by Vince Tropea, continued today with guest Levon Jaure.

Jaure is a member of the Native American Church of the Ghost Dancers, who he has begun working with to clean up different areas of Fremont County as a part of the Church’s “Clean Lands, Clean Bodies” effort to maintain a connection with/stewardship of the land we call home.

(Click here to learn more about the Church.)

In addition to discussing how having an active role in the upkeep of one’s environment can have an immense impact on mental health, Jaure shared his own life story and spiritual journey, ranging from addiction, recovery and eventual partnership with the Ghost Dancer Church.

Check out the full Mental Health Monday interview with Jaure below to hear his story, and how you can get involved with future Clean Lands, Clean Bodies efforts.





The main goal of Mental Health Monday is to start an open dialogue about a number of mental health topics, and how folks are being affected on local, state and national levels.

Guests range from psychiatrists, psychologists, school/drug/grief counselors, and any other professionals in the field, as well as testimonials from those affected by mental health issues, such as students, veterans, first responders, and many more.

Be sure to check out Mental Health Monday on Coffee Time every Monday

If you would like to be a guest on Mental Health Monday, please reach out to [email protected]

