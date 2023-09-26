Mental Health Monday: Kathy Treybig from the Fremont County Alliance Against Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault discusses ‘flocking’ fundraiser

(Lander, WY) – Mental Health Monday, the weekly segment on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Today in the 10, hosted by Vince Tropea, continued today with guest Kathy Treybig, a victim advocate from the Fremont County Alliance Against Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault.

Treybig stopped by to talk about what they do at the Alliance, Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October, and a fundraising opportunity the Alliance is putting on for folks to show their support.

You can read more about the fundraiser here, and listen to the full Mental Health Monday interview with Treybig below to get even more details.

The main goal of Mental Health Monday is to start an open dialogue about a number of mental health topics, and how folks are being affected on local, state and national levels.

Guests range from psychiatrists, psychologists, school/drug/grief counselors, and any other professionals in the field, as well as testimonials from those affected by mental health issues, such as students, veterans, first responders, and many more.

Be sure to check out Mental Health Monday on Today in the 10 most every Monday morning at 7:00 AM on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM, or stream it live right here.

If you would like to be a guest on Mental Health Monday, please reach out to [email protected].