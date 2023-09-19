Activate10: ‘Flock’ your friends to raise funds for the Fremont County Alliance Against Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault

“Our community is large and wildly diverse, which is at the same time our strength and our weakness. #Activate10 is a movement seeking to increase communication between individuals and organizations across Fremont County and to promote positive action in our communities.”

(Lander, WY) – In conjunction with the upcoming Domestic Violence Awareness Month in October, the Fremont County Alliance Against Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault is holding a multi-month fundraising effort from now through October 26.

The Fremont County Alliance Against Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault invites you to “Flock your friends, co-workers and competitors!”

This entails making a donation to the Alliance ($25 minimum), which will then result in your target being flocked with (paper) flamingos.

The group that has the biggest donation will win a “fabulous flamingo trophy.”

To get more details and to place your “flocking wish,” call the Alliance at 856-0942, or visit their website.