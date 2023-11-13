Mental Health Monday: Fremont County Suicide Prevention Task Force to hold International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day event in Lander

(Lander, WY) – Mental Health Monday, the weekly segment on KOVE 1330 AM / 107.7 FM’s Today in the 10, hosted by Vince Tropea, continued today with guest Janet Nyberg, the Chair of the Fremont County Suicide Prevention Task Force.

In today’s interview, Nyberg shares some background on the Task Force, and provides information about International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day, which occurs on November 18th.

The Task Force will be set up at the Lander Library on the 18th from 11:00 A.M. to 1:30 P.M. for anyone interested in sharing about being a suicide loss survivor, and connecting with those who have gone through similar tragic events.

h/t Fremont County Suicide Prevention Task Force

Nyberg also shared some information about the Culture as Prevention Webinar being conducted by John Oberly Jr. on November 15th, from 1:30 to 2:30 P.M. h/t Fremont County Suicide Prevention Task Force

The full Mental Health Monday interview with Nyberg is below.





The main goal of Mental Health Monday is to start an open dialogue about a number of mental health topics, and how folks are being affected on local, state and national levels.

Guests range from psychiatrists, psychologists, school/drug/grief counselors, and any other professionals in the field, as well as testimonials from those affected by mental health issues, such as students, veterans, first responders, and many more.

If you or anyone you know is contemplating suicide, call the 24 hour National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK(8255) now or text “WYO” to 741-741 for the Crisis Text Line.

For Fremont County and Wyoming resources, click here.