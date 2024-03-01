Mascot Challenge passes 27,000 votes; Round-One standings update

More

    (Fremont County, WY) – The 2024 County 10 Mascot Challenge powered by Porter’s Supply Company in Riverton is really heating up! As of Friday morning, we are just over 27 thousand votes for Round 1!

    The first round closes this afternoon and four mascots with the least votes are eliminated. The remaining eight are seeded for head-to-head match-ups based on overall first round votes.

    The four teams that are scheduled for elimination as of now are CWC Rustlers, Dubois Rams, Lander Tigers, and Wyoming Indian Chiefs

    Don’t forget you can vote an unlimited amount of times! CLICK HERE TO VOTE!

