Mascot Challenge 2023: And then, there were four!

(Fremont County, WY) – The 2023 County 10 Mascot Challenge powered by Porter’s Supply Company has reached the final four!

Round two received over 27,000 total votes and many of the head-to-head match-ups went back and forth for quite a while!

In the end, The Arapaho Charter Warriors pulled away from the Fort Washakie Eagles 64%-36%. The St. Stephens Eagles rallied to beat the Lander Tigers 78%-22%. Pathfinder’s Panthers dispatched the Riverton Wolverines 65%-35%. And, the Shoshoni Wranglers edged out the Frontier Academy Phoenix 55%-45%.

Advertisement

Final four voting begins Wednesday at 5:00 p.m. and continues through Friday afternoon!

Match-ups include:

Arapaho Charter Warriors Vs. Shoshoni Wranglers

Pathfinder Panthers Vs. St. Stephens Eagles

Advertisement

Click here to vote!