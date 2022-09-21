MASA, Country Acres Road and more happened on Tuesday

(Lander, WY) – The Fremont County Commissioners met on Tuesday for their regular meeting. Below is a recap of the meeting.

A transfer of location for a retail liquor license was approved for FBS Hudson LLC D/B/A Frank’s Butcher Shop from 9049 Highway 789 to an adjacent building at 9065 Highway 789 in Hudson.

Due to continuing negotiations of a renewal contract with MASA, the Commissioners approved payment of emergent claims from employees in the timeframe of January 31, 2022, to present from the health insurance fund upon presentation of a denial letter from MASA.

Advertisement

Documents related to the Country Acres Road reconstruction project were approved: 1) Compliance certification to U.S. Army Corps of Engineers; 2) Warranty – one year expiration date of July 1, 2023; 3) Certificate of Final Completion – September 11, 2022; 4) Pay order #5 for progress payment to contractor totaling $100,613.22 – which includes a deduction of $25,500 for liquidated damages; and 5) Change order no. 1 to reconcile final amounts for a total contract price of $1,497,983.73 – $121,359.52 under budget.

Nelson Architects, LLC proposal for professional services in an amount not to exceed $47,060 for the courtroom remodel project was approved with funding through ARPA funds.

The 71 Construction budget proposal of $10,430.00 for a drain on the east side of the fairgrounds parking lot was approved with ARPA funding in conjunction with the fairgrounds paving project.