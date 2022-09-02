Man fatally shot by Casper Police early Friday morning; 2nd unrelated Friday shooting also under investigation

(Casper, WY) – Two shootings occurred in the early morning hours of Friday, September 2 in Casper, according to two press releases shared on the Casper Police Department (CPD) Facebook page.

The first incident occurred around 1:54 AM, where the suspect was fattaly shot by CPD patrolmen.

The full release is below.

“On Friday, September 2, 2022, at approximately 1:54 AM, two officers of the Casper Police Department were patrolling in the area of Lake McKenzie Park, a park located in the City of Casper at 1489 Bryan Stock Trail. While patrolling the area, they came across a vehicle parked near the shores of Lake McKenzie. There, they contacted an adult male.

“During their contact, the male suspect fled on foot from the officers. As the two officers pursued after the suspect, the suspect produced and fired a weapon at them. Both officers returned fire, striking the suspect.

“The suspect was transported to the Wyoming Medical Center by ambulance, where he was later pronounced deceased.

“The officers of the Casper Police Department were not injured. There is no ongoing threat to the public related to this incident.

“Pursuant to the established policies of the Casper Police Department, the two officers have been placed on Administrative Leave.

“Consistent with the Casper Police Department’s commitment to transparency, they have formally requested the assistance of Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) to conduct an impartial investigation of the incident. Upon completion of the investigation, the case will be presented to the Natrona County District’s Attorney’s Office for the determination regarding the lawfulness of the officers’ actions. Any questions regarding the investigation of this officer-involved shooting should be directed to the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation.

“The McKenzie Lake Park, including the McKenzie Lake Dog Park, will be temporarily closed to the public while DCI completes their investigation. We are asking the public to please remain out of the area while the investigation continues.

“Pursuant to their responsibilities and investigation, the Natrona County Coroner’s Office is responsible for notifying the suspect’s next of kin, after which, the name of the deceased may be released by that office.

“In addition to the external investigation being conducted by DCI, the Casper Police Department conducts an internal review of any incident involving the use of lethal force by its police officers. This internal review is undertaken to ensure that the policies and procedures of the Casper Police Department were followed, that the guidance provided by those policies and procedures were sufficient, and that the training and equipment provided to our officers are adequate to meet the challenges faced by our officers as they serve our community.

“Events such as this are tragic for all involved and for the community as a whole. We extend our sympathies to the family and friends of the deceased.

“The Casper Police Department is dedicated to the protection and safety of our community through the highest standards of professionalism in police services.”

The second incident was reported around 3:20 AM, and involved a woman sustaining a headshot wound from a suspect who is still at large.

The full release is below.

“On Friday, September 2, 2022, at approximately 3:20 AM, a call was received at the Public Safety Communications Center regarding a gunshot victim. The victim reported having been shot by an assailant in an alley of East K Street between North Durbin Street and North Wolcott Street.

“Officers of the Casper Police Department and Emergency Medical personnel arrived at the scene and discovered that the caller, an adult female, had an apparent gunshot wound to her head. The victim was quickly transported to the Wyoming Medical Center, where she is being treated for her injuries.

“The investigation into this incident is ongoing. East K Street and East L Street, from North Wolcott Street to North Beech Street, are closed to all vehicle and foot traffic while we conduct the investigation. The public should avoid the area.

“At this time, there is no suspect in custody.

“As soon as more information becomes available, the Casper Police Department will update the public as soon as possible.

“The Casper Police Department is dedicated to the protection and safety of our community through the highest standards of professionalism in police services.“