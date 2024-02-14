LVHS Student of the Week: Reed McFadden

Reed McFadden, a Senior, was nominated as this weeks’ LVHS Student of the Week.

Reed participates in Track & Field, Boys Swimming, Cross Country Running, and National Honor Society. He has received All-State in Track & Field (Indoor and Outdoor), and All-State in Boys Swimming. Outside of school, Reed enjoys spending time with family and friends, along with hunting, fishing, and anything else that involves the outdoors.

Reed was nominated by Heidi VanLishout and Adam Simon:

Heidi VanLishout: “Throughout Reed’s high school career, he has challenged himself academically and athletically. He has doubled up in science classes each year he has been at LVHS and has been successful doing so. This speaks volume to his work ethic! I’m excited to see what he will accomplish during his senior year, not only in the classroom but on the track as well. Keep up the great work, Reed!”

Adam Simon: “Reed is by far one of the most hard working people I know. All of my experience with Reed is outside of the classroom, however typically those who work the hardest in one aspect of their lives, they usually see success through hard work in other aspects as well. Reed is a passionate athlete who doesn’t know rest, or time off. He leads by example and seems to have the respect of his teammates. He is always respectful and responsible in my experience with him. I look forward to seeing where life takes Reed!”

After high school, Reed plans to attend college while continuing to run Track & Field… Also he would like to “study neuroscience and then attend either med school or dental school. “

Reed is the son of Chase and Stacie McFadden.

