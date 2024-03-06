LVHS Student of the Week: Ella Stanbury

Ella Stanbury, a Senior, was nominated as this weeks’ LVHS Student of the Week.

Ella participates in Girls Soccer and National Honor Society. She is a University of Wyoming Trustees’ Scholar, has received the Big Future Rural & Small Town Recognition Award, and the Peter R. Marsh Silent Servant Scholarship Award.

Outside of school, Ella Says: “I spend my time outside of school hanging out with my friends, taking my brother places or filling out scholarship applications my mom told me to do.”

Advertisement

Ella was nominated by Morgan Hahn: “Ella is an incredible senior mentor. She is selfless in her leadership in the classroom and on the soccer field. She is one of the kindest & hardest-working kids I know; always making sure that the students she mentors have what they need to succeed & offering a helping hand to underclassmen whenever she can! We are lucky to have such a positive person in our midst; Ella makes LVHS a better place!”

After High School, Ella plans to attend college and major in Biology.

She is the daughter of Jeff and Stacey Stanbury.