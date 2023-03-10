LVHS Student of the Week: Matisse Weaver

LVHS student of the week is aimed at recognizing students who have gone above and beyond in their class. Each student is nominated by a faculty member. click here to view all students.

Matisse Weaver is Lander Valley High School’s student of the week! Matisse has received recognition for All-State Football and Track.

He was nominated by Shelbie Christensen: “Matisse is an all-around awesome Senior! I am lucky to have him in my AP Chemistry class. It is no doubt that he is naturally talented in the content area and picks up on it very quickly. More impressively, Matisse puts in the effort required to understand the content when he is unclear. Even when missing just a single point, he asks for clarification and does corrections in a timely manner. It isn’t always common to find a student that is gifted in the content area and also extremely motivated to understand more than necessary for the grade. He is always engaged with his peers and collaborates fully with his lab group to complete labs and the extra practice that is offered. Aside from his academic habits, he is a natural leader and has a contagious personality. He is always making the class, myself included, laugh! He is a positive teammate and brings energy to any work group. I have no doubt that he will continue to grow his character and push himself to be his best in all facets of the next phases of his life.”

Matisse participates in Football, Track, and National Honor Society. Outside of school, he enjoys skiing, mountain biking, and lifting weights.

After high school, Matisse plans to attend Dartmouth to play football and further academics.

Matisse is the son of Brendon & Stephanie Weaver.