LVHS Student of the Week: Hallie Wilson

LVHS student of the week is aimed at recognizing students who have gone above and beyond in their class. Each student is nominated by a faculty member. click here to view all students.

Hallie Wilson is Lander Valley High School’s student of the week! Hallie participates in Lander Future Farmers of America. She has received awards for Grand Champion Showman for her dog in 4H, and State Grand Champion in FFA Ag Mechanics.

Hallie was nominated by Taylor Thoman: “Hallie was the Grand Champion with her Ag Mechanics project at the Wyoming State Fair she completed this past year. She is an FFA officer and mentor in Ag class. Hallie is on time, works hard to complete projects that are of high quality, and always eager to help wherever necessary. Hallie is helping prepare and set up the Ag Expo for third graders this year and is working to get a chicken coup and possibly chickens set up on our Ag farm if everything works out. She always has a smile on and works well with her peers.”

After high school, Hallie says “I really like Sheridan College. I really want to go there to get my welding certification and to also become an Agriculture teacher.”

Hallie is the daughter of Kyle and Heidi Wilson.