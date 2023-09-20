LVHS Student of the Week: Emily Anderson

LVHS student of the week is aimed at recognizing students who have gone above and beyond in their class. Each student is nominated by a faculty member. click here to view all students.

Emily Anderson is Lander Valley High School’s student of the week! Emily participates in Girls swimming, Cross Country Skiing, and Band. She has received awards and honors for All-state Cross country skiing, All-State Girls swimming, All-State band, Junior Nationals Cross-Country Skiing, All-Northwest Band, AP Scholar with Distinction, and was a National Merit Semi-Finalist.

Emily was nominated by Rachel Peters: Emily not only has done an amazing job mastering math content at high levels when I had her as a student in both Pre-Calculus and AP Calculus, but now she is working as a mentor and is sharing her knowledge with others. She is a great leader and an example of what it takes to be successful. I know that no matter what she does after LVHS she will do great!

After high school, Emily plans to study aerospace engineering and become an aerospace engineer at JPL for NASA.

Emily is the daughter of Greg and Tamara Anderson.