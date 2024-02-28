LVHS Student of the Week: Bennett Washburn

Bennett Washburn, a Senior, was nominated as this weeks’ LVHS Student of the Week.

Bennett participates in Boys Basketball. He has lettered 1 time in cross country and 3 times in Boys Basketball. He has also earned the Eagle Scout. Outside of school, Bennett enjoys going up into the mountains to look for antlers. In the fall, he enjoys hunting for elk and deer.

Bennett was nominated by Kiley Chatfield: “Bennett Washburn is an outstanding student at LVHS. He always has a hard work ethic and positive attitude. He provides selfless support as my senior mentor to the underclassmen, and is also a great role model to all of them. Bennet is one of the hardest working students I have ever had the privilege of working with and I am confident he will be a great leader in the future.”

Advertisement

After high school, Bennett plans to serve a two-year mission for his church and then attend college in Idaho.

Bennett is the son of Matt and Ashlee Washburn.