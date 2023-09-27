LVHS Student of the Week: Avery Bever

LVHS student of the week is aimed at recognizing students who have gone above and beyond in their class. Each student is nominated by a faculty member. click here to view all students.

Avery Bever is Lander Valley High School’s student of the week! Avery participates in FFA, and track. She has received awards as the Lander FFA Officer, Academic Letters, Varsity Letters in Track, All-State in Track, Nationalist Party Leader and Sergeant at Arms of the Senate (Wyoming Girls State).

Avery was nominated by Jeremy Francom: “Avery is a driven young lady with a bright future. She is a responsible student who cares about her education. In government class, she meets deadlines and asks questions to make sure that she has a full understanding of the content. On top of being a great student she is also an even better person. She has offered her help to classmates, and makes everyone around her feel welcome. She is active in many different clubs and activities throughout LVHS and will be continuing her education after high school……..perhaps a future member of congress???”

Advertisement

After high school, Avery says, “I plan to go into the military but not sure what branch yet…either Air National Guard or Naval Academy. I want to become a lawyer and then later become a politician and run for some form of public office.”

Avery is the daughter of Janeira Hart and Doug Bever.