Lunch n’ Learn with Bootstrap Collaborative – Build Your Audience While Building Your Business

Join us for the next three monthly Encore Events by the Bootstrap Collaborative and CWC. At each event, you will be able to learn from local business owners, network with new exciting individuals, and create a robust, growing entrepreneurial ecosystem in Fremont County.

This month we’ll focus on building in public or how you can build your audience while building your business.

Join us on Wednesday, June 7th for Lunch ‘n Learn at the atWork Coworking space in Riverton. This Lunch n’ Learn will feature Dallin Cooper from County 10 and Market Local.

Following the lunchtime conversations, there will be two follow-up events. The evening networking event will be Thursday, June 15th. The final event in the monthly series, a workshop, will be held on Thursday, June 22nd. All three events will take place at atWork Coworking, 2255 Brunton Court, Suite A in Riverton.

Encore Events are designed to be an evolving hub for entrepreneurs and business people to glean information from their peers and network with locals facing the same successes and challenges in their ventures.

What: Lunch ‘n Learn

When: Wednesday, June 7th, 12-1 pm

Where: atWork Coworking, 2255 Brunton Court, Suite A

Bring your own lunch!

Mark your calendar!

BUSINESS NETWORKING

Thursday, June 15th, 5-7 pm (speaker at 6 pm)

2255 Brunton Ct, Riverton

“Building in Public” WORKSHOP

Thursday, June 22nd, 5:30-7 pm

2255 Brunton Ct, Riverton

Build Your Audience While Building Your Business (Building in Public) is just what it sounds like: publicly sharing the process of building your business as you go – sometimes even before you have a product ready to sell! It’s all about building an audience who cares and is invested in what you’re doing and is one of the best ways to build a following, find team members, and even lure in potential investors. People love to feel like they’re part of exciting new things, and, when done well, Building In Public can help you create a base that’s super invested in your product and business and willing to be early adopters.

The workshop will focus on how you can Build In Public using examples of people who have done it successfully. We’ll talk about how to use social media and content creation to engage with your audience. We’ll also use hot-seat examples from business owners who are at the workshop to talk through how they could best make use of this incredible marketing and prospecting tool.

For more information, please contact [email protected].

All events are free. Registration is not required, but RSVP is appreciated, click here.

The Bootstrap Collaborative is a joint effort between Central Wyoming College, County 10 and Makerspace 307. Its intention is to help new and existing businesses and entrepreneurs succeed and prosper while providing events and networking.