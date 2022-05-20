LPC Pet of the Week- Meet Kya!

Kya is a purebred Akita, an ancient breed developed in the mountains of Japan. This dignified yet goofy gal is a mature 7 year old who has been a very loved family member. You couldn’t ask for a better mountain trail buddy or family dog! Kya would do well with a male, canine companion of a similar size. Apply today to meet this beautiful, regal lady!

Lander Pet Connection is open 10-2pm Tuesday through Thursday, and 10-5pm Friday and Saturday. If you are interested in meeting a particular dog or cat, please call ahead at 307-330-5200 to schedule an appointment so we can coordinate with our fosters.