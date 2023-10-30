Lookback: Louis Andrew Manseau

Louis Andrew Manseau, better known to the people of the Upper Wind River Valley as “Andy”, was one of the first cowboys to ride into the region.

Andy Manseau was born on April 20, 1857, in Canada to farmers. A restless soul, Manseau roamed throughout the Northeast (Massachusetts, New England, Vermont, Connecticut, and Rhode Island) before finally making his way to Milwaukee, Wisconsin where his brother lived and worked as a carpenter.

From Milwaukee, Andy traveled down to Hutchinson, Kansas, and then to Dodge City. In Esther Mockler’s book Recollections of the Upper Wind River Valley Manseau describes his first taste of Dodge City, “It was the end of the Texas Trail and the toughest place I ever saw. Every night they killed a man and sometimes two. I was scared!” Manseau was forced to stay a while before a cattle drive would head north. During his time in Dodge City, Manseau participated in prize fights to eke out a living. Eventually, he made his way to Lander where his uncle Louis P. Vidal resided.

Unwilling, or perhaps unable, to stay in one place for long, Andy Manseau would venture as far as California before finally returning to the region. Upon returning the roaming cowboy began to work for Gene Amoretti Sr. supplying beef to the reservation. Concluding the expiration of the contract Manseau built himself a cabin at the mouth of Jake’s Fok.

The life of this cowboy was filled with numerous near-death encounters. One such encounter happened during a round-up where Andy and his fellow cowboys were looking for a place to ford the Wind River. After receiving a tip Manseau and two other cowboys went to check it out. Being the youngest and boldest Andy volunteered to cross first, however he was riding an unfamiliar mount and both rider and horse plunged into the water. When the horse emerged from the river it lashed out with its hooves barely missing Andy. This process was repeated three more times before the cowboy was mercifully swept by the current near some willows where he could drag himself out of the river and away from danger.

Andrew Manseau eventually sold his ranch in 1900 and married Mary Cook Vidal. He passed away near Burris, Wyoming on May 2, 1949, at the age of 92. He and Mary are buried in Mount Hope Cemetery in Lander, Wyoming.

