Locals receive Wyoming Arts Council Fellowships￼

(Fremont County, WY) – The Wyoming Arts Council is pleased to announce the recipients of this year’s Fellowships in Visual Arts, Creative Writing, Performing Arts, and the Native Art Fellowship.

Visual Arts Fellowship recipients are: Marcus Dewey of Arapahoe, Susan Moldenhauer of Laramie, and Eileen Nistler of Upton. Honorable mentions were awarded to Juan Laden of Lander, Rebecca Weed of Cody, and Phillippa Lack of Cheyenne.

Creative Writing Fellowship recipients are: Francesca King of Laramie in Fiction, Kate Northrop of Laramie in Poetry, and David Zoby of Casper in Nonfiction. Honorable mentions were awarded to Sarah Merrill, Rabbit of Laramie and Kevin Grange of Jackson.

Advertisement

Performing Arts Fellowship recipients in Music are: Julie Huebner of Sheridan and Ron Coulter of Casper. Honorable mentions were awarded to Mark Bergman of Sheridan and Bunny Sings Wolf of Devils Tower.

Performing Arts Fellowship recipients in Theatre and Dance are: Michaela Ellingson of Jackson and Francesca Romo of Jackson. Honorable mentions were awarded to Gina Patterson of Jackson and Oakley Boycott of Lander.

The Native Art Fellowship recipients are: Talissa Abeyta of Fort Washakie and Christian Wallowing Bull of Dubois. An honorable mention was awarded to Bruce Cook of Riverton.

Fellowships are merit-based awards to selected Wyoming artists based on their submitted portfolio of work that reflects serious and exceptional artistic investigation. Recipients each receive a $3,000 award and the opportunity to share their work with the community through support from the Wyoming Arts Council.

Submissions are juried anonymously by jurors from outside the state with extensive backgrounds in each artistic area. The jurors for this year’s Fellowships were Tasha Kubesh and Bobbi Walker for Visual Arts; Storm Gloor for Music; Dominic Moore-Dunson for Theatre and Dance, EJ Levy, Florence Williams and Michelle Otero for Creative Writing; and Karen Ann Hoffman and Topaz Jones for Native Art.

Advertisement

For more information on this program and details on each recipient, please visit www.wyomingartscouncil.org.