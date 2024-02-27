Wyoming Arts Council now accepting FY 2024-25 Community Support Grant applications

The Wyoming Arts Council is now accepting Community Support Grant applications. The deadline to apply is March 29 at 11:59 p.m. MST.

The Community Support Grant is a competitive grant program for operating and/or project support for qualified organizations that provide services to their community through the arts. Applicants may also apply for funding for arts learning activities.

Grant funding is available for programs and services that take place between July 1, 2024, and June 30, 2025.

An organization is eligible to receive up to $10,000 in operating and/or project support and up to $5,000 in arts learning support for a total of up to $15,000 in grant funding.

The Community Support Grant application is available on the online grant system and can be found at www.wyomingartscouncil.org under the “Grants” tab. New applicants will need to create a new user account.

Organizations receiving grant funds from the Wyoming Arts Council will need a UEI (Unique Entity Identifier) from SAM.gov. This has replaced the DUNS number previously used. Getting a UEI is free. More information on the UEI process can be found on the Wyoming Arts Council website or SAM.gov.

Arts Council staff would be happy to speak with any organization before the deadline about specific questions they may have about the grant. For questions about the content of an application or eligible projects, contact Community Development and Arts Learning Specialist Amara Fehring at 307-630-3918 or [email protected]. For other questions, contact Grants and Administration Manager Cashmere Balland at 307-214-7819 or [email protected].

A complete list of requirements, eligibility, and additional guidelines can be found on the Wyoming Arts Council website at www.wyomingartscouncil.org under the “Grants” tab.