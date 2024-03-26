2 Wyoming Artist Grant, Fellowship Information Sessions to be held April 4

Two Wyoming Artist Grant and Fellowship Information Sessions will be held on April 4 at the Intertribal Center, CWC Room 116, from 10 a.m. to Noon and from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The Wyoming Arts Council invites members of the public and artists to attend a free grant and fellowship informational session on April 4, at the Intertribal Center at Central Wyoming College, Room 116, 2820 W. Main St. in Riverton.

There will be two sessions, one from 10 a.m. to Noon and the other from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. This event is being hosted in collaboration with the Northern Arapaho Tribal Historic Preservation Office, Wind River Development Fund, and the Wind River Community Alliance. Refreshments will be provided at both informational sessions.

The Wyoming Arts Council will provide information on the Native Art Fellowship, the Folk and Traditional Arts Mentoring Project Grants, and the Professional Development Grant.

Wyoming Arts Council staff members will be on hand to clarify eligibility for the grants, offer hands-on assistance in the application process, and give insight into what the grant reviewers look for in submitted applications.

“Writing grant applications can be intimidating at times, especially if you have never done it before,” said Josh Chrysler of the Wyoming Arts Council. “We’re designing these sessions as an opportunity to meet Wyoming Arts Council staff, help make the grant process easier to understand, and to provide hands-on assistance in writing and submitting an application. We’re looking forward to meeting and supporting artists from across the Wind River region.”

Opportunities that the Arts Council will discuss include the Native Art Fellowship, which is a $5,000 award of merit based on the artist’s portfolio, honoring the work of Native artists based within Wyoming; the Folk & Traditional Arts Mentoring Project grant, a $5,000 grant which is designed to assist masters of folk and traditional arts in passing on their knowledge to apprentices from their community through the natural process of in-person, hands-on instruction; and the Professional Development/Career Advancement Grant, which is a $1,000 grant that is designed to help grow the capacity of individual artists.

For more information, please contact Kimberly Mittelstadt, Creative Arts Specialist at (307) 274-6673 or [email protected] or Josh Chrysler, Folklorist & Health and Wellness Specialist at (307) 256-2010 or [email protected]. h/t Wyoming Arts Council