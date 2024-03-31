2024 Wyoming Road Trip Playlist application now open to musicians, podcasters

The Wyoming Arts Council and Wyoming Humanities are seeking tracks and podcasts from Wyoming-based musicians and podcasters for the 2024 Summer Road Trip Playlist. The application and additional information can be found on the Wyoming Arts Council’s Submittable.com page.

The application deadline is April 30, at 11:59 PM. Podcasts and songs must directly link to Spotify and each applicant will be limited to two submissions in either category.

The Wyoming Road Trip Playlist is an annual release hosted on Spotify and promoted at high tourism areas across the state, such as at State Parks, Historic Sites and Trails, museums, and festivals. In addition to the promotion of the playlist, artists will receive featured pieces on their music through Wyoming Arts Council media channels and additional podcast promotion through Wyoming Humanities. This is a statewide call open to independent musicians of all genres and producers of compelling storytelling podcasts. This is the first year the Art Council is partnering with Wyoming Humanities to add podcast episodes to the playlist.

Songs will be juried by Patrick Lokken. Patrick is a concert promoter, sound engineer, and DJ from Bozeman, MT who does sound around southwest Montana, and promotes concerts at The Filling Station.

Pat has a passion for helping new artists get started and find their audience using digital marketing, radio, live performances and video. In addition to promoting concerts at the Filling Station, Pat produces the KGVM Spotlight. Simulcast live on 95.9FM and on Youtube, the show features a mix of local, touring, experienced and new bands in a studio setting that allows them to showcase the music they have created. He also worked with Nugs.net to produce live concert video streams featuring John Mayer, Bob Weir, The Disco Biscuits and Umphrey’s McGee. Pat holds a Master’s degree in Electrical Engineering from Montana State University. Songs will be juried based on the merit of the song and the quality of the recording.

Podcasts will be juried by Emy Digrappa. Emy is Executive Producer for “What’s Your Why?” and “Winds of Change” podcasts for Wyoming Humanities. Emy has several years’ experience interviewing, documenting and sharing people’s inspiring stories through podcast production, editing and marketing. She has been a marketing professional for over 25 years and produces many Wyoming Humanities programs in the Center for the Arts in Jackson Hole.

The Road Trip Playlist is an annual part of the Arts Council’s Wyoming Independent Music Initiative (WIMI), working to build a robust music scene in Wyoming. Through partnership with Wyoming Humanities, we hope to share the thriving arts and culture of Wyoming with our own residents and those visiting our beautiful state.

For additional information, please contact Kimberly Mittelstadt at [email protected] or 307-274-6673.